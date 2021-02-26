Pablo Cárdenas Plays Oscar Peterson
Friday, February 26 | 7pm
Celebrate the legacy and music of acclaimed Canadian jazz pianist Oscar Peterson this Black History Month.
Join the BC Black History Awareness Society as they present Cuban pianist Pablo Cárdenas recreating some of his beloved performances.
Details at BCBlackHistory.ca/events