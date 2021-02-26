Menu

Virtual
Feb 26 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Pablo Cárdenas Plays Oscar Peterson

Where
When
Friday, February 26 | 7pm | Virtual | Full details 

Website
https://bcblackhistory.ca/events/

Friday, February 26 | 7pm
Virtual

Celebrate the legacy and music of acclaimed Canadian jazz pianist Oscar Peterson this Black History Month.

Join the BC Black History Awareness Society as they present Cuban pianist Pablo Cárdenas recreating some of his beloved performances.

Details at BCBlackHistory.ca/events