Event
Feb 25 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

COFFEE BREAK SERIES: MENTAL HEALTH AND OLDER ADULTS

Where
SCOA - Saskatoon, View Map
When
The Covid-19 situation can be very stressful.  It is important to take care of our mental health as well as physical health.  Join us for a presentation by Dr. Megan O'Connell on mental health and older adults; how you can stay healthy during these challenging times. ONLINE via ZOOM.  (FREE) How to register: Phone the Saskatoon… 

The Covid-19 situation can be very stressful.  It is important to take care of our mental health as well as physical health.  Join us for a presentation by Dr. Megan O’Connell on mental health and older adults; how you can stay healthy during these challenging times.

ONLINE via ZOOM.  (FREE)

How to register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House.  Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, Closed 12 to 1pm for lunch.  Safety of older adults and the public is paramount.  We ask that visitors wear a mask to access our office.  To ensure physical distancing, one visitor at a time will be admitted.