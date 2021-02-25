COFFEE BREAK SERIES: MENTAL HEALTH AND OLDER ADULTS
The Covid-19 situation can be very stressful. It is important to take care of our mental health as well as physical health. Join us for a presentation by Dr. Megan O’Connell on mental health and older adults; how you can stay healthy during these challenging times.
ONLINE via ZOOM. (FREE)
How to register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca
Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House. Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, Closed 12 to 1pm for lunch. Safety of older adults and the public is paramount. We ask that visitors wear a mask to access our office. To ensure physical distancing, one visitor at a time will be admitted.