Rugged Maniac 5k Obstacle Race – Vancouver

50% FESTIVAL + 50% MUD RUN = 100% AWESOME! Rugged Maniac is like recess for grown-ups, except our playground has a 3-story water slide, trampolines, and a fire jump, and there's a huge festival right in the middle of everything with a DJ and plenty of beer! Sounds amazing, right?! Here's how it works: THE FESTIVAL The 5,000-person party starts at 8:30 a.m. with a DJ on the main stage, booths giving away free stuff, all kinds of interactive games (dance-offs, stein-hoisting, pie-eating...), and tasty food and beer to keep you fueled all day. The best part? The festival and games are completely FREE, no ticket required, so even your least adventurous friends can join the party! THE PLAYGROUND But the real fun happens out on the playground - our 3-mile course packed with 20+ epic obstacles designed to both challenge and thrill Maniacs of all fitness levels, from couch potatoes to marathoners. The course opens at 9 a.m. but you'll select a specific time to run when you buy your tickets. If you're a late sleeper, that means you can wake up at noon, run at 1:45 p.m., and then party the rest of the day! Or if you're the competitive type, join the 9 a.m. "Elite Heat" to race other speedsters for a chance to be crowned the winner! Each time slot is limited to just 200 Maniacs each, so grab your friends and reserve your spot before it sells out! TICKETS FULLY REFUNDABLE IF EVENT IS CANCELLED! NEW FOR 2021! During these uncertain times, we want you to know that we have your best interests in mind. While we're optimistic that we'll be able to host a safe in-person race, if the event is cancelled, you'll be notified via email and will be able to choose between a refund, a deferral to any other 2021 or 2022 event, or an entry into our virtual fitness challenge. If you choose the challenge, you'll get all your race swag shipped directly to your door. Price: General Admission: USD 49.00.