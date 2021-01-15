Global News is a proud supporter of The Most Inspiring Immigrants in the Maritimes 2021 gala. This year, the gala will be held virtually in accordance with Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

The Most Inspiring Immigrants in the Maritimes initiative is presented by My East Coast Experience and identifies and honours those who stand out in their towns and cities across this region; the trail blazers and leaders who have made a difference in their communities.

To learn more about this event and My East Coast Experience, visit their website.