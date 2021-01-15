Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Jan 15, 2021 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

The Most Inspiring Immigrants in the Maritimes 2021

Where
Virtual - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-01-2021 19:00 15-01-2021 23:00 America/Toronto The Most Inspiring Immigrants in the Maritimes 2021

Global News is proud to be the media sponsor for The Most Inspiring Immigrants in the Maritimes 2021 gala. Full details 

 Virtual - My East Coast Experience DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://myeastcoastexperience.com/the-most-inspiring-immigrants-in-the-maritimes-2021/

Global News is a proud supporter of The Most Inspiring Immigrants in the Maritimes 2021 gala.  This year, the gala will be held virtually in accordance with Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

The Most Inspiring Immigrants in the Maritimes initiative is presented by My East Coast Experience and  identifies and honours those who stand out in their towns and cities across this region; the trail blazers and leaders who have made a difference in their communities.

To learn more about this event and My East Coast Experience, visit their website.