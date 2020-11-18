Menu

Virtual
Nov 18 - Dec 4 1:00 AM - 2:59 AM

Light up the Hospitals: Pledge Day 2020

Where
BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-11-2020 01:00 04-12-2020 02:59 America/Toronto Light up the Hospitals: Pledge Day 2020

From now until December 4 | Full details 

 BC KBRH Health Foundation / KLH Foundation DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://www.hospitalfoundations.ca
Contact
250-364-2334 / 250-354-2334 (KBRH Health Foundation / KLH Foundation)

From now until December 4

Help support healthcare initiatives in the Kootenay Boundary.

Your donation will support the purchase of a Central Monitoring System for moms & babies at KLH and equipment for the regional Chronic Pain Service at KBRH.

Donate today at www.hospitalfoundations.ca