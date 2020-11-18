Light up the Hospitals: Pledge Day 2020
From now until December 4 | Full details
BC KBRH Health Foundation / KLH Foundation
- 250-364-2334 / 250-354-2334 (KBRH Health Foundation / KLH Foundation)
From now until December 4
Help support healthcare initiatives in the Kootenay Boundary.
Your donation will support the purchase of a Central Monitoring System for moms & babies at KLH and equipment for the regional Chronic Pain Service at KBRH.
Donate today at www.hospitalfoundations.ca