Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation Giving Tuesday

This #GivingTuesday, join the fight for BC’s smallest and most vulnerable patients. Royal Columbian Hospital’s Variety Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has once again been recognized as having among the best outcomes in the country, despite the challenges of caring for babies born as early as 23 weeks into pregnancy and weighing as little as 400 grams or fewer. In a time of immense pressure and uncertainly, the demand on Royal Columbian’s NICU has remained constant. To care for hundreds of sick and premature newborns each year, Royal Columbian’s dedicated healthcare team needs access to advanced equipment and technology, which you can help provide.