Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Nov 12 - Dec 1 1:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation Giving Tuesday

Where
Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation - 330 East Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-11-2020 01:00 01-12-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation Giving Tuesday

This #GivingTuesday, join the fight for BC’s smallest and most vulnerable patients. Royal Columbian Hospital’s Variety Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has once again been recognized as having among the best outcomes in the country, despite the challenges of caring for babies born as early as 23 weeks into pregnancy and weighing as little as 400… Full details 

 Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation - 330 East Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation info@rchfoundation.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
all-ages
Website
https://bit.ly/35NqLRh
Contact
info@rchfoundation.com 604.520.4438 (Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation)

This #GivingTuesday, join the fight for BC’s smallest and most vulnerable patients. Royal Columbian Hospital’s Variety Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has once again been recognized as having among the best outcomes in the country, despite the challenges of caring for babies born as early as 23 weeks into pregnancy and weighing as little as 400 grams or fewer. In a time of immense pressure and uncertainly, the demand on Royal Columbian’s NICU has remained constant. To care for hundreds of sick and premature newborns each year, Royal Columbian’s dedicated healthcare team needs access to advanced equipment and technology, which you can help provide.