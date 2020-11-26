North Van Arts’ Online Holiday Fundraiser, the Anonymous Art Show

Hundreds of local artists have contributed over 500 original artworks for North Van Arts' annual festive fundraiser, the Anonymous Art Show. CityScape Community ArtSpace will be transformed with over 500, 8”x8” artworks, creating a poetry of colour, expression and wonder in the gallery and online. We are offering exclusive in-person viewings in the gallery for this fundraiser, book your spot early to see all the artwork first-hand, or see all the artwork online anytime. The proceeds from this festive fundraiser provide significant support to ongoing North Van Arts' programmes and projects while also showcasing local artists in the community. Important Dates: November 21 - 25: All the artwork will be available to view in-person and online. November 26, 7pm: Online Sale Begins. Buy your favourite pieces and book a time to come collect the artwork. We are offering curbside pick-up. November 27-December 19: Sale continues online and in-person. Support your local art community with every $100 artwork you buy! *All in-person visits are by appointment only, following COVID-19 procedures. Please call 604 988 6844 or book online.