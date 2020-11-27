St. Boniface Hospital Foundation Vickar Goes Virtual Radiothon of Hope and Healing

680 CJOB is proud to support the Vickar Goes Virtual Radiothon of Hope & Healing, presented by the Vickar Automotive Group, in support of the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation on Friday, November 27th.

Join us from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to hear stories from patients, donors and healthcare workers about life-saving patient care and ground-breaking medical research at St. Boniface Hospital. There will be chances to win prizes throughout the day!

A Radiothon donation helps the Hospital provide urgent care for babies in our Neonatal Intensive Care, offer critical support to patients coping with mental illnesses, and give cardiac care to thousands in need of life-saving measures.

Donate now (choose Radiothon of Hope & Healing 2020 from menu) or by calling 204-237-7647.

Non medial St. Boniface Hospital logo masks are being sold at Vickar dealerships in support of the Radiothon as well as the Hospital’s gift shop

You’re a lifeline for patients at St. Boniface Hospital.