WEBINAR – Lessons from the Forests

Join wildlife ecologist and mushroom dyer Zoe McDonell and local Musqueam artist Rita Kompst as they provide an overview of foraging and harvesting natural dyes from the forests of the Pacific Northwest using mushrooms, lichens, and plants. Discover how to ethically harvest mushrooms as they discuss the deep roots of these colours through blending traditional Coast Salish knowledge with modern science. This webinar is for anyone looking to view the forests around us in a different light and for anyone who wonders what is out there after the rains come. Date: Saturday October 24, 2020 Time: 3:00pm Platform: Zoom ( A link will be sent to participants prior to the event) Tickets: $1-$10 Sliding Scale.