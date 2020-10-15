Global Edmonton supports: The Diabetes Foundation’s Virtual Halloween Howl

Ready. Set. Go! It’s that spooktacular time of year again – come be a part of the virtual Halloween Howl presented by Nordic and proudly supported by Global Edmonton. Grab your Halloween costume and walk, run, or roll in support of the Alberta Diabetes Foundation from October 15 – 31!

As with previous Halloween Howls you can register as an individual or as a team/family! You don’t have to be an experienced runner to join the Halloween Howl – everyone is welcome! There are several ways that you can participate – sign up for The Distance Challenge or the 10KM Competitive Run. Share your progress and your costume on Social Media using the hashtag #ADFHowl2020 and you could win daily prizes from October 15 – 31. Visit AlbertaDiabetesFoundation.com to register and be a part of this year’s Halloween Howl.