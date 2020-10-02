Fire & Water Festival
- Where
- Alderney Landing Events Plaza, Dartmouth Waterfront - 2 Ochterloney Street, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 02-10-2020 01:00 03-10-2020 23:00 America/Toronto Fire & Water Festival
An amazing evening of art and culture on the Dartmouth Waterfront! Full detailsAlderney Landing Events Plaza, Dartmouth Waterfront - 2 Ochterloney Street, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Alderney Landing Community Cultural Centre contact@alderneylanding.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- contact@alderneylanding.com 902-461-4698 (Alderney Landing Community Cultural Centre)
Join us for an amazing evening of art and culture on the Dartmouth Waterfront, for the fourth annual Fire and Water Festival!
This FREE festival celebrates our unique cultures through music, art and special performances. There will be musical performances, fire circles, art activities and demonstrations and the grande finale musical pyrotechnic show on the Dartmouth Waterfront from 7 – 9:30 PM.