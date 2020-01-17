Menu

Rotary Clubs of Haney & Meadow Ridge Lottery Jackpot!

In an effort to raise funds to continue to help the community, The Rotary Clubs of Haney & Meadow Ridge are having its first ever online 50/50 Fundraiser! We are excited about what is sure to be an amazing fundraiser, and we look forward to you participating with us to raise money to help our local communities. Benefitting local charities such as The Friends in Need Food Bank, Music Heals, Empower a Youth, Seniors Network. Help us.. Help our local charity projects!