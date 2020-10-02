St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church Fall Garage Sale
- Ages
- all ages, but it is recommended that children under 12 not attend
- Website
- https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=5npfX5iRM-Gp5wLE7KK4Ag&q=st.+mary+magdalene+anglican+church&gs_ssp=eJwNxEsOQDAQANDYcolGYqsfjaojuMV0TIvQRVVSt-ctXt3wwGX2JbhDi2ruRNHSDJpw8mBgNMrNoihEK6RVRNKRp2Fp79yzC9L7F1Y4KRKDGM4dITLcnoTbB49pHBE&oq=st.+amry+mag&gs_lcp=CgZwc3ktYWIQARgAMg0ILhDHARCvARANEJMCMgQIABANMgoILhDHARCvARANMgoILhDHARCvARANMgQIABANMgQIABANMgQIABANMgoILhDHARCvARANMgQIABANMgoILhDHARCvARANOg4ILhCxAxDHARCjAhCTAjoLCC4QsQMQxwEQowI6BQgAELEDOggIABCxAxCDAToICC4QxwEQowI6DgguELEDEIMBEMcBEKMCOgIIADoLCC4QxwEQrwEQkwI6CAguEMcBEK8BOgIILjoNCC4QxwEQrwEQChCTAjoECAAQCjoECC4QCjoKCC4QxwEQrwEQCjoECC4QDVCKB1jYH2DfK2gAcAB4AYAByQGIAeoOkgEGMC4xMS4xmAEAoAEBqgEHZ3dzLXdpeg&sclient=psy-ab
- Contact
- stmarymag.garagesale@gmail.com 204-256-6157 (St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church)
Garage Sale at St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church, 3 St. Vital Road on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9 am to 5:30 pm and Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9 am to noon. A maximum of 30 people will be allowed into the building at a time. Children under 12 are strongly discouraged from coming. Masks MUST be worn at all times. Bring your own. There will be a limited number available to purchase. Hand Sanitizer will be available throughout the sale area. Traffic flow will be one way. Please follow directional arrows. Maintain social distancing as much as possible. Cash only. If you have cold or flu symptoms, please DO NOT attend. Keep safe and have fun.