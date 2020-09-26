Introductory Meeting for Page Turners Kids Book Club!

Page Turners is a youth-led kids book club that holds bi-monthly meetings through Zoom. Beginning in September, students in the Lower Mainland from grade 2 to grade 5 are welcome to join our meetings where we will have fun discovering new books! Our book club ensures that every grade 2 to grade 5 student’s learning is supported to the best of our ability; therefore, we offer three age groups: grade 2, grade 3, and grade 4+5, in order to accommodate all reading levels. Our first meeting will be on September 26, from 10:00-10:30am, and following meetings will take place at the same time, every two weeks. Please email us at pageturnersbkclub@gmail.com with your child's name and grade to attend our first meeting (no commitment)! For more information, please visit https://pageturnersbc.wixsite.com/bookclub.