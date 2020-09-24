Global BC sponsors World Maritime Day at the Port of Vancouver
Thursday, September 24
Join the Port of Vancouver as they celebrate World Maritime Day!
On Thursday, September 24 this virtual celebration will feature behind the scenes videos, a virtual harbour tour of Burrard Inlet and an evening presentation on sustainability at the Port of Vancouver.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at PortVancouver.com/WorldMaritimeDay