Virtual
Sep 24 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Global BC sponsors World Maritime Day at the Port of Vancouver

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 24-09-2020 07:00 24-09-2020 23:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors World Maritime Day at the Port of Vancouver

Thursday, September 24 | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC Matti Polychronis Matti.Polychronis@portvancouver.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://portvancouver.com/worldmaritimeday
Contact
Matti.Polychronis@portvancouver.com (Matti Polychronis)
Thursday, September 24

Join the Port of Vancouver as they celebrate World Maritime Day!

On Thursday, September 24 this virtual celebration will feature behind the scenes videos, a virtual harbour tour of Burrard Inlet and an evening presentation on sustainability at the Port of Vancouver.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at PortVancouver.com/WorldMaritimeDay