University of the Fraser Valley Peace and Reconciliation Centre Virtual Launch
- http://ufv.ca/parc
- parc@ufv.ca Email (UFV PARC)
On September 24, the University of the Fraser Valley will launch the Peace and Reconciliation Centre. It is the first of its kind in BC. Information about the centre can be found at http://www.ufv.ca/parc
Our keynote speaker is Hon. Bob Rae, Ambassador and Canada’s Permanent Representative to the UN. Hon. Grand Chief Steven Point, UBC Chancellor will also be speaking. The event is open to the public and registration details are included in the attachment.
To obtain further information, email parc@ufv.ca