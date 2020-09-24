Menu

Sep 24 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

University of the Fraser Valley Peace and Reconciliation Centre Virtual Launch

Zoom - 33844 Kind Road, Abbotsford, BC View Map
Add to Calendar 24-09-2020 12:00 24-09-2020 14:00 America/Toronto University of the Fraser Valley Peace and Reconciliation Centre Virtual Launch

http://ufv.ca/parc
parc@ufv.ca Email (UFV PARC)

On September 24, the University of the Fraser Valley will launch the Peace and Reconciliation Centre. It is the first of its kind in BC. Information about the centre can be found at http://www.ufv.ca/parc

Our keynote speaker is Hon. Bob Rae, Ambassador and Canada’s Permanent Representative to the UN. Hon. Grand Chief Steven Point, UBC Chancellor will also be speaking. The event is open to the public and registration details are included in the attachment.

The event is open to the public.

To obtain further information, email parc@ufv.ca