An annual evening of art and wonder in the heart of K’jipuktuk/Halifax.

Nocturne: Art at Night is a fall festival that brings art and energy to the streets of Halifax between 6 p.m.-midnight. The completely free annual event showcases and celebrates the visual arts scene in Halifax.

Nocturne, designed and planned largely by volunteers, is an opportunity for everyone to experience the art of Halifax in a whole new light. The Nocturne program and map guide residents and visitors alike to a variety of exhibitions in galleries and public spaces throughout the city.