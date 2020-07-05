Other
Jul 2 - Jul 30 1:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Global BC presents: Coast Mental Health Month of Courage

Where
On Global BC - N/A, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 02-07-2020 01:00 30-07-2020 23:00 America/Toronto Global BC presents: Coast Mental Health Month of Courage

Help Coast Mental Health celebrate their Month of Courage by watching Global News Morning every Thursday in July, as we interview a new Courage To Come Back Award recipient, and share their courageous stories of over-coming immense adversity or illness and giving back to their communities. 

 On Global BC - N/A, Vancouver, BC
Ages
All ages
Website
http://CourageToComeBack.ca
Contact
BCCommunity@corusent.com (Global BC)

