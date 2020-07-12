The Eco Lifestyle Market – Summer Market
- When
-
Add to Calendar 12-07-2020 11:00 12-07-2020 18:00 America/Toronto The Eco Lifestyle Market – Summer Market
Let’s get greener, healthier and more sustainable Toronto. The Eco Lifestyle Market is back for our Summer Market July 12th 2020 11am-6pm and your invited! Full detailsThe Great Hall - 1087 Queen St. West (Great Hall Side Entrance), Toronto, ON DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- $ Price
- Free Admission
- Ages
- All ages
Let’s get greener, healthier and more sustainable Toronto. The Eco Lifestyle Market is back for our Summer Market July 12th 2020 11am-6pm and your invited! Find a curated selection of 50 of the city's best eco friendly, natural, wellness and local vendors, artisans and small business. Admission is FREE, four legged friends welcome and kiddos encouraged. Your one stop shop for all things eco friendly, wellness and healthy Toronto, is The Eco Lifestyle Market.
- Lets Keep In Touch -
www.facebook.com/TheEcoLifestyleMarket
www.twitter.com/TheEcoMarketTO
www.instagram.com/TheEcoLifestyleMarket
www.theecolifestylemarket.com