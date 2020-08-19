Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Feast on YOUR Field
CapitalCare Foundation's Feast on the Field has been re-imagined!
This year, Feast on YOUR Field will deliver the same delicious food and drink made with the same local ingredients right to your backyard. A packaged feast will be prepared by Edmonton’s top chefs for up to 15 people and delivered to the host’s home to enjoy at their own backyard party. Curbside pickup is also available for smaller groups.
This innovative community builder continues to highlight the local food scene including restaurants, bakeries, artisan shops, producers and other local businesses while supporting our seniors living in care.