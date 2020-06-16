Pickering Virtual Farmers’ Market

The City’s annual Farmers’ Market is returning early this spring in a virtual format. Due to COVID-19, this initiative was setup to help connect residents to a variety of local farmers and vendors who sell produce, meats, dairy, baked goods, honeys and preserves, prepared meals, natural soaps and more.

This temporary new format will connect you to suppliers and products online, where you can shop local and arrange for contact-free home delivery!

City staff will work with vendors to update the webpage as more produce and goods become available as the growing season ramps up.

The virtual Farmers’ Market will be available until the traditional City Centre Farmers’ Market can resume.