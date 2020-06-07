Manulife: Virtual Ride for Heart
- Where
- Toronto, Ontario View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 07-06-2020 09:00 07-06-2020 11:59 America/Toronto Manulife: Virtual Ride for Heart
Join us (virtually) as we come together to ride, walk, run and move at a safe distance in support of critical heart disease and stroke research. Tune in to our Livestream event here on June 7. Let’s not allow COVID-19 to stop us from making a difference together. Full detailsToronto, Ontario Heart and Stroke DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://Heartandstroke.ca
Powered by fundraisers, donors, volunteers, and supporters, Heart & Stroke leads the fight against heart disease and stroke. Thanks to you, our work has saved thousands of people’s lives and improved life for millions of others.
Ride for Heart
Pick any day in June and Bike for 20 minutes or 20K, wherever you live. Or, hop on your stationary bike and feel great getting active while supporting life-saving research.
Walk for Heart
Enjoy an invigorating walk in your neighbourhood (at least two metres from others) or on your trusty treadmill while funding research that saves lives.
Participate any way you want.
Stretch with your favourite yoga moves. Have a dance party for one or lead a virtual group dance-off. Do what makes you feel good, while doing good.