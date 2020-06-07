Manulife: Virtual Ride for Heart

Powered by fundraisers, donors, volunteers, and supporters, Heart & Stroke leads the fight against heart disease and stroke. Thanks to you, our work has saved thousands of people’s lives and improved life for millions of others.

Ride for Heart Pick any day in June and Bike for 20 minutes or 20K, wherever you live. Or, hop on your stationary bike and feel great getting active while supporting life-saving research.

Walk for Heart Enjoy an invigorating walk in your neighbourhood (at least two metres from others) or on your trusty treadmill while funding research that saves lives.