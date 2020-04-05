Other
Jun 27 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

VIRTUAL BRAIN TUMOUR WALK 2020

Where
You Choose - You choose, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Ages
all
Website
http://www.braintumourwalk.ca
Contact
btwalkhelp@braintumour.ca 18002655106 (Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada)

We invite you to take steps to #EndBrainTumours as we support, celebrate and remember. We may be physically distant, but we will still come together in a new way through our #VirtualBrainTumourWalk. These funds go towards life-changing research, support programs, information, advocacy, awareness, and HOPE. What steps will you take to change the lives of Canadians living with a brain tumour? Register at www.braintumourwalk.ca Brain Tumour Walk Help Desk Email: btwalkhelp@braintumour.ca | Phone: 1-800-265-5106 ext. 250 Monday - Friday from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm EST