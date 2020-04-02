630 CHED – GRETA Burger Competition
The team at GRETA BAR YEG invites you to the 1st Annual Community Cook Off with all proceeds going to 1 of 8 great local charities
The team at GRETA BAR YEG invites you to the 1st Annual Community Cook Off with all proceeds going to 1 of 8 great local charities. At the event GRETA will name Edmonton’s best burger of 2020. Winner will be chosen via People’s Choice Award (that’s you!) as well as a panel of Expert/Celebrity Judges including The Honest Restaurant Manager, Dylan Wowchuk from Kiss and more!
The public has voted and 8 of Edmonton’s Top Burger spots will be fiercely competing as they put their best traditional double cheeseburger forward. The two winners declared at the event will split the proceeds 50/50 to their chosen charities.
Tickets are $25. Guests will receive a sample of all 8 participating burgers as well as a $10 gaming card and complimentary beverage samples from several of great local beer suppliers who will be doing sampling throughout the event.
