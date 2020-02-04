630 CHED – Mayfield Dinner Theatre – Noises Off

630 CHED is thrilled to support the Mayfield Dinner Theatre's current show Noises Off running from February 4th to March 29th.

Brace yourself for comic chaos! Hailed as “the funniest farce ever written,” Noises Off treats the audience to a hilarious behind-the-scenes peek at a play-within-a-play! A misfit company of overworked cast and crew are preparing a farce of their own, Nothing On, and anything that can go wrong, does! Witness the pandemonium in three stages: the dress rehearsal, the opening night, and a debilitating performance that threatens to jinx the old saying, “the show must go on”. Full of delightful surprises and glorious slapstick humour, you will relish every moment of this award-winning backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, missed cues, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines!

Click here for more information on Noises Off.