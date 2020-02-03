630 CHED – Hudsons Hot AF Wing Challenge
- Where
- Hudsons West Edmonton Mall and Hudsons Whyte Avenue - 10307 82 Ave NW & 8882 170 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
- When
-
- Ages
- 18+
If you can't handle the heat... stay out of the kitchen!
630 CHED is proud to support the Hudsons Hot Wing Challenge. Accept the Hudsons Hot AF Wing Challenge and get free wings for a year! Beat the challenge when you eat 1 order in 2 minutes or less and get free wings for a year & a limited edition Hot AF shirt!
For all the need to know information, head to the Hudsons Wing Challenge Page.