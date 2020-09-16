630 CHED – Roger Waters – This Is Not a Drill – Rogers Place

Roger Waters returns to North America in 2020 with an all-new tour, and for the first time, In The Round.

Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill tour makes a stop at Rogers Place on September 16th.

“It’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself,” said Roger Waters of the upcoming tour in his September 2019 interview with Kory Grow, Rolling Stone.

Tickets for Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill North American tour go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am local time.