Jan 17, 2020 5:00 PM

630 CHED – Edmonton Motorcycle Show

Edmonton Expo Centre - 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
630 CHED is excited to once again partner with the Edmonton Motorcycle & ATV Show January 17th – 19th!

Looking for your fix of two-wheel, three-wheel and four-wheel action?

The Edmonton Motorcycle Show has got you covered!  Whether you’re a hardcore rider or a newcomer to the sport, a curious fan or just tired of the cold winter weather, you won’t want to miss this year’s show.

See all the NEW motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides, all under one roof.  Meet tons of experts, check out the latest gear and apparel, and get all-revved up for your next adventure!

The Edmonton Motorcycle Show is the ultimate get-together for riders and future riders.

Come to the show and get hands on!