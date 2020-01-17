630 CHED – Edmonton Motorcycle Show
See all the NEW motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides, all under one roof. Meet tons of experts, check out the latest gear and apparel, and get all-revved up for your next adventure! Edmonton Expo Centre - 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta
630 CHED is excited to once again partner with the Edmonton Motorcycle & ATV Show January 17th – 19th!
Looking for your fix of two-wheel, three-wheel and four-wheel action?
The Edmonton Motorcycle Show has got you covered! Whether you’re a hardcore rider or a newcomer to the sport, a curious fan or just tired of the cold winter weather, you won’t want to miss this year’s show.
See all the NEW motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides, all under one roof. Meet tons of experts, check out the latest gear and apparel, and get all-revved up for your next adventure!
The Edmonton Motorcycle Show is the ultimate get-together for riders and future riders.
Come to the show and get hands on!