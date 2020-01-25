Start 2020 off with a grand celebration, join us and Edmonton’s business leaders at the 2020 Chamber Ball, presented by ALCANNA. Raise your glass to an evening of fine dining, exceptional live entertainment, and unparalleled networking. As the premiere black-tie event for Edmonton’s business community, it’s a night you won’t want to miss.

On January 25, hosted at the Edmonton Convention Centre, the 2020 Chamber Ball is your chance to connect and celebrate with members of our vibrant business community. This year, the Ball will move to Hall D to inspire more networking. With the main program complimented by the first course of dinner, it will be a night full of opportunities to entertain and celebrate with fellow guests.

And be sure to bring your dancing shoes as 2019 JUNO Award nominee and multi-platinum artist Tyler Shaw will take the stage at Chamber Ball, followed by The Famous Players, an exciting 12-piece multi-instrumental band that will keep the party going until late!

So, what are you waiting for? Start shopping for your showstopping gown, reserve your dashing tuxedo, and join us at the 2020 Chamber Ball, presented by ALCANNA!

Your ticket includes:

A welcome cocktail upon arrival

Main foyer networking in the Alberta Blue Cross lounge

A feature bar with flair bartenders

Four-course culinary experience (vegetarian option available)

A complimentary bottle of red and white wine at each table

Live Canadian entertainment and dance, featuring: Tyler Shaw , Top 40 Canadian artist Famous Players Band, a full twelve-piece cover band playing your favourite classic hits



Thank you for your support. Your ticket helps continue enhance the Edmonton business community through our efforts in advocacy, outreach and education.