Sports
Dec 29 12:00 PM

630 CHED – Edmonton Oilers Skills Competition

Where
Rogers Place - 10220 104 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 29-12-2019 12:00 29-12-2019 12:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED – Edmonton Oilers Skills Competition

630 CHED proudly supports the Oilers Skills Competition sponsored by Rogers on December 29th! Full details 

 Rogers Place - 10220 104 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

OILERS SKILLS COMPETITION PRESENTED BY ROGERS
SUNDAY DECEMBER 29, 2019 12:00 PM
ROGERS PLACE

The Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers hits the ice at Rogers Place at 12:00pm on Sunday, December 29. See which of your Oilers will be the fastest, strongest and most accurate at this fan-favourite event.

Upper bowl seating is only $15, lower bowl seating only $20. Proceeds benefit the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the NHLPA Goals and Dreams fund.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10am.  Get them before they're gone at EdmontonOilers.com!