630 CHED – Edmonton Oilers Skills Competition

630 CHED proudly supports the Oilers Skills Competition sponsored by Rogers on December 29th!
OILERS SKILLS COMPETITION PRESENTED BY ROGERS
SUNDAY DECEMBER 29, 2019 12:00 PM
ROGERS PLACE
The Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers hits the ice at Rogers Place at 12:00pm on Sunday, December 29. See which of your Oilers will be the fastest, strongest and most accurate at this fan-favourite event.
Upper bowl seating is only $15, lower bowl seating only $20. Proceeds benefit the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the NHLPA Goals and Dreams fund.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10am. Get them before they're gone at EdmontonOilers.com!