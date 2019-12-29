630 CHED – Edmonton Oilers Skills Competition

OILERS SKILLS COMPETITION PRESENTED BY ROGERS

SUNDAY DECEMBER 29, 2019 12:00 PM

ROGERS PLACE

The Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers hits the ice at Rogers Place at 12:00pm on Sunday, December 29. See which of your Oilers will be the fastest, strongest and most accurate at this fan-favourite event.

Upper bowl seating is only $15, lower bowl seating only $20. Proceeds benefit the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the NHLPA Goals and Dreams fund.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10am. Get them before they're gone at EdmontonOilers.com!