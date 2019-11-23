On Location: Christmas In November with Landrex

Experience the magic of the holidays at the Dynasty Builders & Kaidian Homes showhomes in Sherwood Golf & Country Club Estates on November 23. This event will feature a multitude of free, festive family activities, including a toy drive for Santa's Anonymous and an opportunity to take family photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause in luxurious estate homes!

Enjoy hot beverages and Christmas treats as we bring holiday spirit to your future home.

Visit www.Landrex.com for more details.

Event Details:

November 23, 2019

12-5 p.m.

Location: 158 and 178 Clubhouse Drive, Sherwood Park