630 CHED – Edmonton Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss

Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Calgary Hitmen

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

PUCK DROP: 7:00 PM MT

*SPECIALTY JERSEY GAME*

It's back....!

In one of the most anticipated games of the season, the Teddy Bear Toss presented by The Brick once again returns to Rogers Place on Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 PM MT. Bring your new or gently loved stuffed animal wrapped in a clear plastic bag and throw it onto the ice when the Oil Kings score their first goal of the game against the Calgary Hitmen! All donated animals are gifted to families in need in our community just in time for the holiday season, in partnership with 630 CHED Santa’s Anonymous.

If you thought last year’s jerseys were wild and one-of-a-kind, wait till you see the bear-y great concept the Oil Kings have come up with when they take to the ice on December 7! Fans will have the chance to bid on these jerseys via silent auction on the concourse during the course of the night.