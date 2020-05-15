View Full Results
Theater
May 15, 2020 - May 16, 2020 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Alberta Ballet presents Swan Lake

Where
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - 11455 87 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-05-2020 19:30 16-05-2020 22:00 America/Toronto Alberta Ballet presents Swan Lake

Directed by Christopher Anderson whose interpretations of The Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella astounded audiences. Swan Lake is arguably ballet's greatest achievement, a monument of artistic triumph surviving the centuries, still challenging dancers and audiences today with its pure brilliance and exacting choreography. 

Website
https://www.albertaballet.com/

