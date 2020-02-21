Alberta Ballet presents Unleashed
- When
-
Add to Calendar 21-02-2020 19:30 22-02-2020 22:00 America/Toronto Alberta Ballet presents Unleashed
Featuring three of the world’s most innovative and stimulating dance makers, accompanied by ground breaking designers and composers, join Alberta Ballet as they revel in the intoxicating and vertiginous rush created by these acclaimed choreographers who seek to bring us where no one has gone before. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsNorthern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - 11455 87 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta Alberta Ballet DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://www.albertaballet.com/
Featuring three of the world’s most innovative and stimulating dance makers, accompanied by ground breaking designers and composers, join Alberta Ballet as they revel in the intoxicating and vertiginous rush created by these acclaimed choreographers who seek to bring us where no one has gone before.