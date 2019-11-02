Other
Day of the Dead Festival

Galt Museum - 502 1 Street South, Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
Learn more about this Mexican holiday, view a traditional-style altar and make a paper skull mask.From 1–2 pm children can attend the event with adult supervision.registration not required, museum admission applies, however the event is free to annual pass holders. 

