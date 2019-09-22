2019 Baby Steps Walk to Remember

For anyone touched by the loss of a precious baby during pregnancy, or anytime after birth. This special day is open to all ages and all are welcome to attend. An opportunity to share our sweet babies, born too soon, truly remembered, forever loved. Music, readings, activities for kids, the Walk and the honoring of each baby during the memorial service. To register, please visit our website: www.babystepswalk.com. If you cannot attend but would like your baby remembered, please register and indicate you cannot attend. Deadline to register for this free event is Friday, September 20th, 2019. Thank you for sharing.