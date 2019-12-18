Celebrate: The Anniversary special

We're celebrating the season, and we have 30 of them to celebrate!

New West Theatre first hit the stage of the Yates in 1990, so this year we are 30 years old! Our Anniversary Special is a holiday delight that will make the season bright. Sure, there will be singing, and yes there will be dancing, but most importantly there will be laughing... the loud and belly kind. This show is a tribute from our family to yours. New West invites you to experience the live entertainment which was awarded, "Best of the Best Lethbridge, 2019".

The new original music comedy review will run from Dec, 18 - Jan. 4.