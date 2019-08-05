14-09-2019 19:00

14-09-2019 22:00

America/Toronto

Edmonton Raga-Mala Music Society presents Sitar Maestro Purbayan Chatterjee

Edmonton Raga-Mala Music society Proudly presents Sitar Maestro Purbayan Chatterjee. Purbayan Chatterjee is a global ambassador for Indian Classical Music. Gayatri Asokan is a playback singer and a great vocalist presenting Thumari and Ghazal. Accompanied by a child prodigy in percussion, Ojas Adhiya.