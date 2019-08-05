Edmonton Raga-Mala Music Society presents Sitar Maestro Purbayan Chatterjee
- When
-
14-09-2019 19:00 14-09-2019 22:00
Edmonton Raga-Mala Music society Proudly presents Sitar Maestro Purbayan Chatterjee. Purbayan Chatterjee is a global ambassador for Indian Classical Music. Gayatri Asokan is a playback singer and a great vocalist presenting Thumari and Ghazal. Accompanied by a child prodigy in percussion, Ojas Adhiya. Saint Jean Campus - 8406 Rue Marie-Anne Gaboury Northwest, Edmonton, Alberta
- Website
- http://raga-mala.com
- Contact
- rmpresident.yeg@gmail.com 780-220-9254 (Edmonton Raga-Mala Music Society)
