Light the Night Community Walk

Walk with us on September 21, 2019 as we gather together with families, friends, and coworkers to celebrate, honour, and remember those touched by cancer.

Did you know blood cancers are the 4th most diagnosed cancer in Canada, yet the survival rates are much lower than many other cancers?

Research tells us that 68% of Canadians would feel helpless if they or someone they were close to was diagnosed with a blood cancer.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is dedicated to supporting patients at any stage of their cancer journey; providing information and vital support services.

The money raised will also go to the most promising blood cancer research taking place at cancer centres across Canada.

You can bring hope to the blood cancer community, register now and get a jump start on fundraising!