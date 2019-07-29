630 CHED: 1932byBateman Open
- When
-
Add to Calendar 29-07-2019 08:00 29-07-2019 08:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED: 1932byBateman Open
The 1932byBateman Open is a tour stop on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and it is coming to Edmonton! Full detailsEdmonton Country Club - 6201 Country Club Rd NW, Edmonton, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
The 1932byBateman Open is a tour stop on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada and it is coming to Edmonton!
The annual event features some of the best young golfers in the game all competing for a $200,000 prize.
This year's event takes place August 1-4 at the Edmonton Country Club!
For more information the 2019 1932byBateman Open, visit the website by clicking here