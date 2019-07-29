630 CHED: 1932byBateman Open

The 1932byBateman Open is a tour stop on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada and it is coming to Edmonton!

The annual event features some of the best young golfers in the game all competing for a $200,000 prize.

This year's event takes place August 1-4 at the Edmonton Country Club!

For more information the 2019 1932byBateman Open, visit the website by clicking here