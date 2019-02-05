Other
Feb 1 - Mar 9 1:00 AM

International Women’s Day

Where
50 + Centre - 5672 Beach Ave, Peachland, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-02-2019 01:00 09-03-2019 01:00 America/Toronto International Women’s Day

Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 50 + Centre - 5672 Beach Ave, Peachland, BC Peachland Community Arts Councel lphotop7@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
all
Contact
lphotop7@gmail.com 2507188958 (Peachland Community Arts Councel)

International Women’s Day is annually held on March 8 to celebrate women’s achievements throughout history and across nations.