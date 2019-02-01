Ballet Kelowna Presents Winter – February 1, 2019

Ballet Kelowna ushers in the New Year with its presentation of Winter: a refreshing mixed program at the Kelowna Community Theatre on February 1, 2019 at 7:30pm. A fervent, up-tempo response to the season’s icy chill, Winter features the tango-inspired world premiere of Cuatro Estaciones from Ballet Kelowna’s visionary Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando, as well as two returning favourites – Wen Wei Wang’s mesmerizing sextet, 1723 – Vivaldi, commissioned for Ballet Kelowna’s 15th anniversary season in 2017, and Orlando’s stirring contemporary dance piece, Studies of Cash, inspired by the musical stylings of country legend Johnny Cash and his infamous 1968 concert at Folsom Prison. Audiences are invited to enjoy a complimentary tasting of Quails’ Gate Pinot Noir. An alluring blend of rich, complex fruit flavours, this wine infuses warmth into the cold winter season, further enhancing the spirit of the evening’s revitalizing Winter program. Tickets and Info at: balletkelowna.ca In Person: 100-2600 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC By Phone: 250.862.2867 Toll-Free: 1.888.974.9170