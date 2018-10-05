Cabbage Patch Kids Dolls And Accessories Auction
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-10-2018 10:00 21-10-2018 10:00 America/Toronto Cabbage Patch Kids Dolls And Accessories Auction
Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsHeritage Inn and Conference Centre - 1104 11 Avenue SE, High River, Alberta Alvin Miller millersauctionservice@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- millersauctionservice@gmail.com 780-920-6738 (Alvin Miller)
Alberta's Largest Cabbage Patch Kids Dolls and Accessories will be auctioned on Saturday October 20, 2018 and October 21, 2018 at Heritage Inn in High River. There are over 400 dolls in boxes with certificates from the 1980's Cabbage Patch Craze. There are over 1500 items sold including many accessories in boxes. Amazing. This is a private collection.