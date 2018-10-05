Other
Oct 20 - Oct 21 10:00 AM

Cabbage Patch Kids Dolls And Accessories Auction

Where
Heritage Inn and Conference Centre - 1104 11 Avenue SE, High River, Alberta
When
Add to Calendar 20-10-2018 10:00 21-10-2018 10:00 America/Toronto Cabbage Patch Kids Dolls And Accessories Auction

 Alvin Miller millersauctionservice@gmail.com
Website
http://www.millersauctionservice.com
Contact
millersauctionservice@gmail.com 780-920-6738 (Alvin Miller)

Alberta's Largest Cabbage Patch Kids Dolls and Accessories will be auctioned on Saturday October 20, 2018 and October 21, 2018 at Heritage Inn in High River. There are over 400 dolls in boxes with certificates from the 1980's Cabbage Patch Craze. There are over 1500 items sold including many accessories in boxes. Amazing. This is a private collection.
