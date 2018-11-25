Festival
Nov 25 - Nov 26 3:00 PM - 2:00 AM

The Official Grey Cup After Party

Cook County Saloon - 8010 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB View Map
25-11-2018 15:00 26-11-2018 02:00

630 CHED presents the Official Grey Cup After Party featuring The Reklaws at Cook County Saloon, in partnership with the Grey Cup Festival! Full details 

 Cook County Saloon - 8010 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB
17.00+ Buy Tickets
https://www.cookcountysaloon.com/reklaws-grey-cup-party

Join us November 25th to catch the CFL Kick-Off Show Performers, The Reklaws, live on the Cook County stage!

Pre-Sale ticket: $17 Regular ticket: $22 
Includes entry into Cook County Saloon during the game, as well as access to the concert after the game! Food is not included. 

Meal & Concert Ticket: $30
Meal and Concert Ticket - Includes entry into Cook County Saloon during the game, an amazing meal provided by 'The Cook Shack', as well as access to the concert after the game!
