630 CHED presents the Official Grey Cup After Party featuring The Reklaws at Cook County Saloon, in partnership with the Grey Cup Festival!

Join us November 25th to catch the CFL Kick-Off Show Performers, The Reklaws, live on the Cook County stage!

Pre-Sale ticket: $17 Regular ticket: $22

Includes entry into Cook County Saloon during the game, as well as access to the concert after the game! Food is not included.

Meal & Concert Ticket: $30

Meal and Concert Ticket - Includes entry into Cook County Saloon during the game, an amazing meal provided by 'The Cook Shack', as well as access to the concert after the game!