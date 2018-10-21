630 CHED is a Proud Partner of the 10th Annual Edmonton Photographic Trade Show!

The Edmonton Photographic Trade Show celebrates its 10th year on Sunday, October 21st at the Edmonton Inn!

Every leader in the photographic industry will be in attendance showcasing the latest and greatest in photographic equipment. Get hands on experience with the newest DSLR, mirrorless system and point & shoot digital cameras, as well as the latest must-have accessories to complement your growing collection of gear.

The Edmonton Photographic Tradeshow is also partnering this year with PPOC Alberta for their Light Matters event, giving Albertan photographers a unique opportunity to experience both events in one convenient place. The Light Matters event requires separate registration in order to participate, visit lightmatters.ca for more details.

