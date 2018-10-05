Sports
Oct 5 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Lethbridge Hurricanes VS. Prince Albert Raiders

Where
Enmax Centre - 2510 scenic Drive South, Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 05-10-2018 19:00 05-10-2018 22:00 America/Toronto Lethbridge Hurricanes VS. Prince Albert Raiders

 Enmax Centre - 2510 scenic Drive South, Lethbridge, Alberta
$ Price
$23
Teams
Prince Albert Raiders @ Lethbridge Hurricanes
Website
http://lethbridgehurricanes.com/

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will be taking on the Prince Albert Raiders on October 5th at the Enmax Centre, the puck will drop at 7pm
Global News