Sep 29 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Lethbridge College Kodiaks Soccer Game

Servus Sports Centre - 2501 28th Ave South, Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
Add to Calendar 29-09-2018 14:00 29-09-2018 18:00 America/Toronto Lethbridge College Kodiaks Soccer Game

 Servus Sports Centre - 2501 28th Ave South, Lethbridge, Alberta
Olds College Broncos @ Lethbridge College Kodiaks
https://www.gokodiaks.ca/landing/index

The Lethbridge college Kodiak men's and Women's Soccer teams will be taking on Olds College this Saturday for their second home game of the season,

the women will Kickoff at 2pm

the men will kickoff at 4pm
