Lethbridge College Kodiaks Soccer Game
Servus Sports Centre - 2501 28th Ave South, Lethbridge, Alberta
- Teams
- Olds College Broncos @ Lethbridge College Kodiaks
The Lethbridge college Kodiak men's and Women's Soccer teams will be taking on Olds College this Saturday for their second home game of the season,
the women will Kickoff at 2pm
the men will kickoff at 4pm