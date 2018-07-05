Paddle Royale 2018

Paddle Royale brings together over 600 young professionals, table tennis enthusiasts and philanthropists for dinner, drinks and to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Toronto in a tournament for the ages. On Thursday, August 23rd Paddle Royale returns to the historic brick railway roundhouse at Steam Whistle Brewery for the best of friends, drinks, food and competition all in support of an amazing cause. Paddle Royale is more than just an awesome table tennis tournament; it’s an opportunity to raise funds to support the life-changing mentoring programs that serve over 3,800 volunteers and at-risk children and youth in Toronto. Since 2012, the BBBST Young Leaders have raised over $500,000, which means that more than 300 children and youth have been matched with a uniquely suited volunteer mentor. With your support, we can continue this trend. Grab a partner and test your mettle in the Ping Pong Gauntlet, many will enter but only one team can be crowned the Paddle Royale Champion. Ping Pong not your thing? Not to worry, we’re bringing in one of Toronto’s hottest DJ’s to spin. Tickets start at $40 and include event admission, one free drink, and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet. Avoid the FOMO and buy now, tickets sell out fast!