Dinosaurs Unearthed: Down to the Bone
- When
-
Add to Calendar 01-06-2018 09:00 04-11-2018 17:00 America/Toronto Dinosaurs Unearthed: Down to the Bone TELUS World of Science - Edmonton - 11211 142 Street Edmonton, AB, Edmonton, Alberta Christina cweichel@live.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- cweichel@live.ca 780-451-3344 (Christina)
Unearth newly revealed secrets 65-million years in the making Inside Dinosaurs Unearthed: Down to the Bone, embark on a prehistoric journey about what life was like on Earth in the time of the dinosaurs... This exhibition invites you to challenge what you think you know about dinosaurs and explore spectacular prehistoric scenes, life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, full-scale skeletons, intriguing fossils, engaging content, and interactive activities.