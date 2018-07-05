Other
Jun 1 - Nov 4 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Dinosaurs Unearthed: Down to the Bone

Where
TELUS World of Science - Edmonton - 11211 142 Street Edmonton, AB, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-06-2018 09:00 04-11-2018 17:00 America/Toronto Dinosaurs Unearthed: Down to the Bone

Full details 

 TELUS World of Science - Edmonton - 11211 142 Street Edmonton, AB, Edmonton, Alberta Christina cweichel@live.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Contact
cweichel@live.ca 780-451-3344 (Christina)

Unearth newly revealed secrets 65-million years in the making Inside Dinosaurs Unearthed: Down to the Bone, embark on a prehistoric journey about what life was like on Earth in the time of the dinosaurs... This exhibition invites you to challenge what you think you know about dinosaurs and explore spectacular prehistoric scenes, life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, full-scale skeletons, intriguing fossils, engaging content, and interactive activities.
Global News