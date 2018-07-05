Unearth newly revealed secrets 65-million years in the making Inside Dinosaurs Unearthed: Down to the Bone, embark on a prehistoric journey about what life was like on Earth in the time of the dinosaurs... This exhibition invites you to challenge what you think you know about dinosaurs and explore spectacular prehistoric scenes, life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, full-scale skeletons, intriguing fossils, engaging content, and interactive activities.