Penticon Dragon Boat Festival

The Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, held on September 8th and 9th is entering its 18th year! The racing takes place on a 500-meter race course along the stunning Skaha Lake, in beautiful Penticton, British Columbia, Canada. The event also features a beverage garden, a wide range of vendors, lots of great food, and over 2,500 athletes. The competition consists of two qualifying heats on Saturday, followed by semis Sunday morning, and finals Sunday afternoon. In addition to watching some top of the line racing, spectators can look forward to the featured beverage garden with proceeds going to Survivorship – The South Okanagan’s Breast Cancer Survivor Dragon Boat Team, plus plenty of food vendors, entertainment, and a marketplace.